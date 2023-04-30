 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Reuters

Gas leak in Indian Punjab kills 11 people: official

By
Reuters

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

A health worker rests as he sits next to his ambulance carrying a dead body at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 10, 2021. — Reuters
A health worker rests as he sits next to his ambulance carrying a dead body at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 10, 2021. — Reuters

Eleven people died and nine were hospitalised after a gas leak in Ludhiana in the northern Indian state of Punjab, a state lawmaker said on Sunday.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force was at the site along with a team of experts to determine the cause and source of the leak, said Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, a member of the legislative assembly in Ludhiana.

Police officials were seen patrolling wearing masks and asking locals to keep out of a cordoned area, according to ANI news agency's video feed on Twitter.

"The incident happened near a milk shop and a doctor's clinic although we cannot say for sure where the leak began," Chhina told Reuters by phone.

"People who came to buy milk in the morning fell unconscious outside," she said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted the leak was from a factory, without providing further details.

Three bodies had "turned blue," local resident Anjan Kumar said in ANI's video feed on Twitter.

More From World:

After heavy rain and snow, fire season under way in California

After heavy rain and snow, fire season under way in California

Man who fathered more than 500 barred from further sperm donation

Man who fathered more than 500 barred from further sperm donation
WATCH: Seventh grader saves day after driver passes out

WATCH: Seventh grader saves day after driver passes out
Truck art exhibition showcases Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscapes in China

Truck art exhibition showcases Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscapes in China
US oil seizure prompts 'response from Iran'

US oil seizure prompts 'response from Iran'
Texas shooting leaves five dead including children

Texas shooting leaves five dead including children
Elon Musk 'extremely concerned' about freedom of speech video

Elon Musk 'extremely concerned' about freedom of speech
Did US Coast Guard find man who went missing from cruise ship?

Did US Coast Guard find man who went missing from cruise ship?
Cheney High School student dies in on-campus accident

Cheney High School student dies in on-campus accident
Another North Carolina State University student commits suicide, taking toll to 7

Another North Carolina State University student commits suicide, taking toll to 7
Woman 'hangs herself' after husband doesn't let her go to salon

Woman 'hangs herself' after husband doesn't let her go to salon
Saudi Arabia, Iran to reopen embassies 'within days', minister says

Saudi Arabia, Iran to reopen embassies 'within days', minister says