Sunday Apr 30, 2023
‘Drake and Josh’ star Josh Peck claims Jennette McCurdy has blocked him

He discussed the rift between the two in an episode of his podcast
Drake and Josh actor Josh Peck claims that Jennette McCurdy from iCarly has him blocked. According to Peck, she blocked him after they filmed an interview where she discussed their time on Nickelodeon.

He discussed the rift between the two in an episode of his podcast Good Guys which he co-hosts with Ben Soffer. “She was our first ever guest. Like the day that she released her book [I’m Glad My Mom Died in August 2022], she came on and it was an amazing get for us,” explained Soffer.

“We were truly good guys [and] had an unbelievable interview where we spoke about what she wanted to and nothing that she didn’t. It ended and she told us not to run it. So, there is an unreleased episode of our podcast.”

Peck chimed in, adding: “There is a small update. Us being the good guys that we are, we said we would kill it. We asked if she wanted to come back on and [we got] no response. Four or five months later, I was, like, ‘Let us check in. She owes us.’ All I wrote to Jennette after six months was ‘Hi’ and I got a green bubble. Am I blocked? I think I might be blocked. Or she was on a 12-hour flight. Here’s hoping.”

