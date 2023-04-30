Are you deleting your search history correctly? You may not be

A woman holds her smartphone, which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration. — Reuters/File

Most people ask Google questions which some are unable to ask publicly. And after asking them they delete their search history. What if we tell you that you have been deleting your history wrongly and that your browsing data was still with Google?

Yes, it is true. To delete it permanently, it takes a further secret step.

Generally, people go into the history bar and delete the browsing history from their Chrome browser.

But if you take this one step, you will be able to delete data that's associated with your account.

For this, you need to tap your image right at the top right corner of your Chrome next to the search bar.

Click "Manage your Google Account", which will lead to a menu with several tabs.

Type "My Activity" in the search bar on that page where "Search Google Account" is written. Clicking "My Activity" will lead you to your search history. In order to delete these searchers, click on the delete button.

There is also an option available which allows you to delete your history at a specific time.

As you proceed further, Google will present you a list which includes whether you only want to erase the history of the google chrome browser or that would include YouTube too.

Moving further step, you will be asked for final confirmation after the history is deleted.

While this process does delete your history, Google states that other data will be kept for as long as you keep your account in order to help the tech giant improve its services.

Google's privacy terms, read: "We keep some data for the life of your Google Account if it's useful for helping us understand how users interact with our features and how we can improve our services."

It further read: "For example, after you delete a specific Google search from My Activity, we might keep information about how often you search for things, but not what you searched for. When you delete your Google Account, the information about how often you search for things is also removed."

My Activity button can also be used to change your location history after which Google would be suggesting you personalised data.

This feature is for age 18 by default.

The advice from Google reads: "When you turn on Location History, you may see a number of benefits across Google products and services, including personalized maps, recommendations based on places you've visited, help to find your phone, real-time traffic updates about your commute, and more useful ads."