US, UAE deepen AI partnership despite regional tensions

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. — Reuters

DUBAI: The United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, officials said, holding their first joint working group meeting in Washington as regional tensions persist and global competition with China intensifies.

Senior officials from both countries held their first interagency working group meeting on March 26 in Washington under the US-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership, the State Department said.

The meeting was co-chaired by US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Al Suwaidi. Officials from key US departments and UAE entities attended.

The State Department said artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the global economy and driving new growth. Both countries see it as a priority area.

The UAE reaffirmed its $1.4 trillion US investment commitment made last May. It said the pledge stands despite regional instability. UAE entities are already investing in US digital infrastructure.

Washington also reaffirmed its commitments. It said terms of the AI agreement remain firm. This includes UAE access to advanced US-origin AI chips, subject to security rules.

US officials noted progress by the UAE-based firm G42. They described its regulatory framework as a “gold standard” for handling sensitive technology.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said trusted partners are key to maintaining US leadership in AI and competing globally, especially with China.

Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on export controls, investment screening and regulatory alignment. Further technical talks are planned.

The State Department said holding the meeting during Gulf tensions shows the importance both governments place on the partnership and their long-term commitment.