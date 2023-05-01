White House Correspondents' Dinner: President Biden calls for release of detained Americans in Russia

US President Joe Biden gestures as an image of US journalist Evan Gershkovich appears onscreen during the White House Correspondents´ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.—AFP

US President Joe Biden called for the instantaneous discharge of Evan Gershkovich, the American correspondent jailed in Russia, in his speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The US President made a larger case for press freedom around the globe in his speech.

The dinner celebrates the US Constitution’s First Amendment which guarantees free speech and advocates for a free press worldwide.

The US President met with the family of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested and imprisoned in Russia last month on espionage charges, before the dinner.

US officials strenuously reject the allegations, and a large media drive has been launched to push for his discharge.

Gershkovich, who previously worked for AFP, is the first foreign journalist captured in Russia on spying accusations since the tumble of the USSR.

"We are working every day to secure his release. We’re looking at opportunities and tools to bring him home. We keep the faith," Biden said.

This week Moscow said it had denied a consular visit to Gershkovich in retaliation for Washington not issuing visas to several Russian journalists, as bilateral ties remain frozen more than a year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Also among the dinner’s star guests was basketball player Brittney Griner, who was released by Russia as part of a prisoner swap last year and who has vowed to fight for other detainees.