Monday May 01, 2023
Barcelona restaurant workers shocked as Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg walk in

Monday May 01, 2023

Former US president Barack Obama, film director Steven Spielberg, and singer Bruce Springsteen join staff at the Amar restaurant in Barcelona, Spain, April 27, 2023. —Instagram
Workers were left in astonishment when 44th US President Barack Obama, renowned director Steven Spielberg and musician Bruce Springsteen walked into Barcelona’s Amar restaurant unannounced on Thursday night.

Chef Rafa Zafra said Amar had been suggested by Spanish-American celebrity restaurateur José Andrés.

Mr Zafra told Spanish radio: "They came recommended by José Andrés, who has a very close relationship with Obama."

José Andrés told him that the booking was important, said Mr Zafra. It was then that he realised that Mr Obama and his wife Michelle and Spielberg were in the city to attend a Springsteen show.

Team member Pol Perello uploaded a photo of them posing with wait staff and cooks to Instagram with the comment: "The pleasure this job brings you!"

Mr Zafra said: "We gave them oysters, shellfish and fish from Roses, my classic - the caviar bikini - a little bit of everything... and super grateful."

The Obamas and Spielberg, accompanied by a security detail, used Friday to visit some of Barcelona's most famous sights, such as the Sagrada Familia Basilica and the Picasso Museum.

Springsteen's E Street band began the European leg of their tour on Friday at the city's Olympic Stadium.

The former president first met the rock legend on the presidential campaign trail in 2008. In 2021, they hosted the podcast Renegades: Born in the USA.

