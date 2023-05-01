 
Monday May 01, 2023
Prince Harry to juggle King coronation, Archie birthday in 'one day'

Monday May 01, 2023

Prince Harry is going to fly back and forth to be there for his families across the pond.

The Duke of Sussex, who is all set to attend his father, King Charles coronation next week, will go back to California to mark his eldest child's fourth birthday the same day.

An insider tells Page Six: “Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday,” an insider previously told us, noting that Harry will be flying commercial, not private.

Speaking further about Archie's birthday, the  insider added: “It’s going to be an intimate party."

Harry, who is supposed to be at the Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m for his father's ceremony, will fly back to his wife Meghan Markle by 3 p.m.

The Duke, however, might not be able to wear his military uniform for the service. Dr. Peter Johnston told True Royalty TV’s “The Royal Beat.”

“I imagine Harry won’t wear [his] uniform,” he said. “I imagine he’ll wear his medals but quite where he fits within the procession and where he comes, I think will be probably reasonably similar to where he was at the funeral as well.”

