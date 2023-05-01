 
Monday May 01, 2023
'MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46

MasterChef Australia’s beloved Scotsman, chef and author, Jock Zonfrillo has died at the age of 46. The news was confirmed by Zonfrillo’s family in Melbourne.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be in his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you next have a whisky.”

No cause of death has yet been given, however a report by the coroner is pending, according to a Victoria Police spokesperson.

The news comes just ahead of MasterChef Australia’s new season premiere, which has been postponed by the network in the wake of Jock Zonfrillo’s sudden demise.

Several MasteChef Australia contestants have paid respects to the late chef.

Zonfrillo began his culinary career by working as a dishwasher in professional kitchens. He got his big break in the industry when he started working for prestigious British chef Marco Pierre White at the age of 17.

Zonfrillo is also the author of Last Shot, a memoir chronicling a difficult part of his life, including his heroin addiction as well as financial struggles. The chef is survived by his third wife and four children.

