 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles will ‘reuse’ ceremonial chairs for upcoming Coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

King Charles will not be having new chairs made for his upcoming Coronation ceremony as he is crowned King this week.

The royal will be reusing several ceremonial chairs for the historic event. The Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Sunday, April 30th, 2023, in a press release, along with details about the ceremonial chairs that have been “conserved, reserved and adapted as required” for the different stages of the service on May 6th, 2023, via People Magazine.

The chairs involved include the Chairs of Estate, Throne Chairs, some of the Congregation Chairs and St. Edward’s Chair, which is the coronation chair used to crown King Charles.

The press release stated that for the early parts of the service, Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, will sit in the Chairs of Estate and the Throne Chairs for the Enthroning and the Homage for the latter.

The Chairs of Estate were originally made in 1953 for the Coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Whereas, the Throne Chairs were made for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother’s coronation in 1937.

Per the statement by the Palace, the chairs will be auctioned after the coronation, and the profits will be donated to charity.

This move aligns with Charles’ passion regarding the environment and the climate crisis. The monarch is also looking to slim-down his monarchy in a bid to save on the extra costs which seem to be causing a financial burden to the throne.

More From Royals:

Royal family shares glimpse of King Charles coronation chairs video

Royal family shares glimpse of King Charles coronation chairs
Prince Harry can’t work ‘uptight relations’ like Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry can’t work ‘uptight relations’ like Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s future hinges on ‘precious hours’ with King Charles

Prince Harry’s future hinges on ‘precious hours’ with King Charles
King Charles’ public allegiance during Coronation dubbed ‘offensive’ video

King Charles’ public allegiance during Coronation dubbed ‘offensive’
Prince Harry’s role in royal family is ‘effectively nothing’ video

Prince Harry’s role in royal family is ‘effectively nothing’
Meghan Markle to pay King Charles a ‘secret’ visit before coronation? video

Meghan Markle to pay King Charles a ‘secret’ visit before coronation?
Camilla to honour Queen Elizabeth by wearing her Coronation Robe of Estate video

Camilla to honour Queen Elizabeth by wearing her Coronation Robe of Estate
Prince Harry offering ‘faintest glimmer of hope’ despite ‘informational crusade’ video

Prince Harry offering ‘faintest glimmer of hope’ despite ‘informational crusade’
Prince Harry is good for ‘only a few dead certainties’

Prince Harry is good for ‘only a few dead certainties’
Kate Middleton shared her thoughts on being pregnant video

Kate Middleton shared her thoughts on being pregnant
Kate Middleton feelings for Princess Lilibet laid bare in ‘awkward’ moment video

Kate Middleton feelings for Princess Lilibet laid bare in ‘awkward’ moment
‘Nice but timid’ King Charles slammed for not confronting Meghan Markle video

‘Nice but timid’ King Charles slammed for not confronting Meghan Markle