Gordon Ramsay reacts to MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo's death

Gordon Ramsay was left with no words after the news of MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo was found dead in Melbourne.



Top celebrity chef tweeted his condolences, "Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx."

Restaurateur Jamie Oliver, who is set to join the reality show next season, has taken to Instagram to show remorse by uploading a picture with the late chef.

‘I’m in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo,’ he wrote.

‘We had the best time working together for this years master chef, I can’t tell how good it was to work with him ! Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful…Mellisa, Andy & Jock work as the most inspiring judges and mentors and each have there very own unique view and style….’

‘Jock will be so very missed…I can’t believe I’m writing this…….Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and his second family the master chef team and contestants xxx. Love jamie,’ he added.

Zonfrillo breathed his last at 46, with his family saying they were ‘shattered.’

‘With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.’