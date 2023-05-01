 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

What are Nasa's plans for its Voyager 2?

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

A building of Nasa can be seen in this picture. — Nasa/File
A building of Nasa can be seen in this picture. — Nasa/File

Nasa has planned to keep its Voyager 2 spacecraft up and running in space for three more years despite running out of power.

The Voyager 2 was first launched in 1977 and helped astronomers study planets located far away from the Earth. The spacecraft has been investigating the outer bounds of the solar system for more than 45 years.

It also allowed scientists to probe how the sun's outermost atmospheric layer — the heliosphere —protects Earth from its volatile environment.

Nasa was eyeing the closure of one of its five science instruments on the spacecraft as its power supply began to decrease. Scientists, in order to keep it afloat, sacrificed heaters and other unnecessary parts that drained power.

However, now scientists have come across a new way to use reserved power from a safety mechanism that controls the voltage of spacecraft.

Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said this past week, "The move will enable the mission to postpone shutting down a science instrument until 2026, rather than this year."

Voyager 1 along with Voyager 2 are the only space vehicles to have travelled through the Heliosphere.

Ed Stone had spent over half on the Voyager programme where he oversaw the spacecraft churn out one discovery after another as they explored Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

"What it revealed was how complex and dynamic the solar system really is. Before Voyager, the only known active volcanoes were here on Earth," Stone told NPR in 2017.

"Then we flew by Jupiter's moon, Io, and it has 10 times the volcanic activity of Earth. Before Voyager, the only known oceans in the solar system were here on Earth. Then we flew by another moon of Jupiter, Europa, which it turns out has a liquid water ocean beneath its icy crust."

The Voyager 2 is at a distance of 12.3 billion away from Earth.

Voyager 1 is 14.7 billion miles away from Earth and is also approaching its date of expiry.

Linda Spilker, the Voyager program's project scientist at the Jet Propulsion Lab, said in a statement that "the science data that the Voyagers are returning gets more valuable the farther away from the Sun they go, so we are definitely interested in keeping as many science instruments operating as long as possible."

Meanwhile, Nasa is trying to keep the legacy of Voyager intact. Officials and other experts are jumping in from different groups suggesting new and expansive proposals for a new, long-term space investigation.

More From Sci-Tech:

SpaceX Falcon Heavy puts first ViaSat-3 broadband satellite in orbit

SpaceX Falcon Heavy puts first ViaSat-3 broadband satellite in orbit
What will you get to see in the sky in May?

What will you get to see in the sky in May?

WhatsApp rolls out new feature

WhatsApp rolls out new feature
Are you deleting your search history correctly? You may not be

Are you deleting your search history correctly? You may not be
AI falls short: Why human touch is essential in UX Design

AI falls short: Why human touch is essential in UX Design
China's Zhurong rover discovers signs of water on Mars

China's Zhurong rover discovers signs of water on Mars
Now you can transfer your WhatsApp chats easily to a new device

Now you can transfer your WhatsApp chats easily to a new device

What are Chinese plans for Mars? Find out

What are Chinese plans for Mars? Find out
Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk should've walked away from Twitter deal

Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk should've walked away from Twitter deal
Why are people rushing to Jack Dorsey's Bluesky?

Why are people rushing to Jack Dorsey's Bluesky?
Elon Musk reiterates AI regulation, suggests institution for oversight video

Elon Musk reiterates AI regulation, suggests institution for oversight
WhatsApp offers side-by-side feature for users

WhatsApp offers side-by-side feature for users