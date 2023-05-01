 
Royals
Monday May 01, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'royal war is over': 'He's lost'

Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle is facing a reality riddled with “neuroses, histories and grievances.”

The insights in question have been brought to light by inside sources, close to the National Enquirer.

Sheppard believes this neurosis spells the ‘very end’ of both her and husband Prince Harry, especially with the ‘royal war being over’.

The author even went as far as to say, “it’s easy to reduce the principals in royal dramas to caricatures.”

Because “In reality, even with the likes of Meghan Markle, there are complex inter-personal connections, neuroses, histories and grievances.”

