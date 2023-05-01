 
Royals
Monday May 01, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry warned not to expect ‘anything on the regular’ from King Charles

Experts believe Prince Harry is slated to face a bit of a cold reality regarding his plans for the Coronation.

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off with a bit of a warning and admitted, “A bit of a dash of cold reality here.”

“Even if Harry decided to spend days and days holed up inside Frogmore Cottage, his bittersweet last stint at what was his and Meghan’s UK home, it’s not to say that Charles could or would be popping around for cups of tea and deep and meaningful chats on the reg.”

“Given this is probably the most important week of the King’s life, it would have to be highly unlikely he has large gaps in his diary for in-person Harry bonding time (‘Another trust fall Pa?’) but it’s the look of the thing. For the Duke of Sussex staying a tad longer in the UK would register as him making an effort and as a real show of support.”

