Royals
Monday May 01, 2023
Prince William to deliver crucial speech to honour King Charles at Coronation Concert

Prince William is all set to deliver a "heartfelt" speech in his father King Charles III's honour at the star-studded Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The Prince of Wales will lead the public tributes to his father a day after he pledges allegiance to the monarch at the coronation service in Westminster Abbey.

William would praise the King as a man who had "devoted himself to duty and the causes he believed in," according to the Daily Mirror.

Kate Middleton's hubby could also pay tribute to his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla for bringing his father happiness.

Prince Harry's younger brother's address would reportedly echo his actions at the Platinum Party at the Palace, which took place in June 2022 as part of the celebrations of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth's historic 70 years on the throne, according to the paper.

