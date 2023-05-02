Sean Murphy's six RBIs power Braves to 9-8 win over struggling Mets

The Atlanta Braves emerged victorious against the New York Mets in the first game of Monday's doubleheader, with a final score of 9-8.

The win marked the second consecutive win for the Braves and their fifth in the last six games. In contrast, the Mets have been on a downward trend with six losses in the last seven games.

Sean Murphy was the standout player of the game, hitting a pair of three-run homers in the first and seventh innings, respectively. This gave him a total of eight homers for the season and his third career multi-home run game. He also matched his career high with six RBIs in the game.

Despite New York's effort to close the gap, Atlanta's lead proved insurmountable thanks to their four home runs. In addition to Murphy's two homers, Kevin Pillar hit a two-run shot and Ronald Acuna Jr. scored a solo homer, measured at 448 feet, landing in the front row of the upper deck.

Atlanta starter Spencer Strider pitched five innings and allowed four runs on five hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts. A.J. Minter pitched the ninth and earned his sixth save, although he allowed a two-out pinch-hit home run to Eduardo Escobar.

The Mets used Denyi Reyes as their opener, who allowed five runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts in just one-plus inning. Francisco Lindor's RBI single in the first inning and Pete Alonso's three-run shot in the third inning contributed to the Mets' score.

Brett Baty's solo homer in the sixth inning cut the lead to just one run, but Murphy's second homer of the game secured the win for the Braves at 9-5. The Mets managed to score twice in the seventh inning, but it wasn't enough to turn the game in their favor.

Overall, the game was a display of the Braves' prowess, particularly Murphy's hitting ability, securing their second consecutive win against the Mets.