 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor, Sharddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' set to release on OTT soon

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to release on Netflix
'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is all set to release on Netflix

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic-comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is finally set to stream on OTT giant, Netflix.

TJMM that released in theatres on March 8 is now gearing to amuse audiences at home on May 3. The film collected a promising amount of money at the box office.

Netflix India unveiled the exciting news on its official Instagram handle. They wrote: “CAN CONFIRM THAT THIS IS NOT A LIE Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar arrives on Netflix, May 3 #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar.”

Shraddha and Ranbir play a very unique character in TJMM, completely different from their previous films. While talking exclusively to Indiatoday, Shraddha spilled beans about her character.

She revealed: “As an actor, it was refreshing for me to play a character like this. She is someone who takes charge, knows what she wants and bol deti hain. Woh aaj ki ladki hai. It is so different from the kind of roles that I have done. And it is so different from the impression that people have of me. As an actor, I am very excited. I hope people also like this avatar.”

Directed by Luv Ranajn, TJMM also features Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga whereas Sharddha Kapoor is all set to feature in her very own Stree sequel, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to engaged on May 13

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to engaged on May 13
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala diamond necklace to be auctioned after event

Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala diamond necklace to be auctioned after event
Deepika Padukone feeling left out after snubbing MET Gala 2023?

Deepika Padukone feeling left out after snubbing MET Gala 2023?
Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in Valentino gown at MET Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in Valentino gown at MET Gala 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui would like to quit acting for THIS reason

Nawazuddin Siddiqui would like to quit acting for THIS reason
Alia Bhatt makes debut appearance at MET Gala 2023: See Pictures

Alia Bhatt makes debut appearance at MET Gala 2023: See Pictures
Kartik Aaryan attends spotboy's wedding, leaves fans confused over outfit

Kartik Aaryan attends spotboy's wedding, leaves fans confused over outfit
Anupam Kher opens up about first meeting Kirron Kher

Anupam Kher opens up about first meeting Kirron Kher
Manisha Koirala reunites with Mani Ratnam for

Manisha Koirala reunites with Mani Ratnam for "Ponniyin Selvan 2" screening
Javed Akhtar comments on Satish Kaushik's production company

Javed Akhtar comments on Satish Kaushik's production company
Twitter mistakes Sonam Kapoor's ramp walk for Coronation Performance in now-deleted Tweet

Twitter mistakes Sonam Kapoor's ramp walk for Coronation Performance in now-deleted Tweet
Sara Ali Khan pens emotional note as she wraps up 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan pens emotional note as she wraps up 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'