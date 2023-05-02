China's manned mission all geared up to land on Moon in few years

This animated illustration shows scientists on the moon. — Nasa/File

Chinese lunar scientist has said that China will be landing on the Moon by 2030, without any problem, reported Chinese media CCTV.

Ahead of Chinese “space day” which falls on April 24, Wu Weiren, chief designer of China's lunar exploration program, told CCTV that "by 2030, the Chinese people will definitely be able to set foot on the Moon. That's not a problem."

Beijing has already been working on the plans and necessary instruments to support its lunar landing for Chinese scientists. The next-generation rocket is also under development alongside efforts to build a lunar lander.

The rocket will be on its test flight in 2027 while the new spacecraft has already flown an uncrewed mission.

Earlier this year, Wu Yansheng, chairman of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), showed an animated sequence giving an insight into how the crew would land on the Moon.

The Chinese lunar mission would enable scientists to stay on the lunar surface for a short period, however, China is also building its permanent base on the Moon named International Lunar Research Station. Its construction is planned in the 2030s.

The first step of the Chinese mission includes robotic missions to the lunar south pole to test Lego-like bricks from regolith with the help of 3D printing.

Wu said while referring to the robotic mission scheduled for 2028: "For questions of whether we can build a house, make bricks and have access to communication services on the Moon, they are expected to be verified by Chang'e 8 experiments, which will provide a guarantee for large-scale lunar scientific exploration in future."

China is also intending to include partners as the US is attracting support for its Artemis mission.

"The International Lunar Research Station built by China is open [to international partners]. We welcome the participation of developed countries such as the United States and European countries. We also hope that [Brazil, Russia, India China, and South Africa] BRICS countries and some developing African countries will join us," Wu added.

He also noted: "We have put forward an initiative for all to sign contracts, deals or strategic agreements of intent."