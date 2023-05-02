 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp now lets you play voice notes outside of chats

By
TDTech desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

A 3D-printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters
Meta-owned WhatsApp has once again brought a new feature for the Windows native app that would allow users to play voice messages outside of chats, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the app-tracking website, the new update is being rolled out through the official beta channel on the search Microsoft Store. 

The newly-introduced feature, called "play messages outside of chats", is available to some beta users for now. This feature, however, will be made available to more users in the coming days. 

— WaBetaInfo
Through this update, users will still be able to listen to any voice message even if they open a different chat. 

This feature is very important as users will be able to perform multiple operations simultaneously while listening to a voice message. This would also save them time if a voice note is very long and users would continue to send messages within different conversations. 

"Although this feature appeared in the beta version for the first time, we do not exclude that the release may be wider and that it may have also reached some users on the stable version of the application," said WaBetaInfo

Non-beta users can check if this update is available to them by listening to a voice message and opening a different chat at the same time.

