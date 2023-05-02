 
menu menu menu
amazing
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
AFP

'Boris Johnson' arrested for suspected drink driving

By
AFP

Tuesday May 02, 2023

This image taken from the Instagram account of Netherlands’s Police Groningen Centrum on May 1, 2023, shows an official holding a Ukranian driving licence featuring an image of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Groningen. — AFP
This image taken from the Instagram account of Netherlands’s Police Groningen Centrum on May 1, 2023, shows an official holding a Ukranian driving licence featuring an image of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Groningen. — AFP

Dutch police said Monday officers were surprised upon arresting a man in connection with a drunk driving incident over the weekend, when his driver's licence named him as "Boris Johnson".

The fake Ukrainian driver's licence, complete with the former British prime minister's picture and correct birth date, was "issued" in 2019 and valid until the end of the year 3000.

Police spokesman Thijs Damstra said officers investigated an incident shortly after midnight Sunday when a car crashed into a pole near the Emma Bridge in the northern city of Groningen.

The car was abandoned but police were later told that the driver was standing on the bridge.

"The person could not identify himself and refused to undertake a breathalyser test," Damstra told AFP.

The 35-year-old man, from the small town of Zuidhorn west of Groningen, was arrested and police searched his car.

"Inside, police found a fake driver's licence belonging to Boris Johnson," Damstra said.

"Unfortunately for this person, we did not fall for his forgery," Groningen police said on its Instagram account.

Police could not say where the forged document was made but public broadcaster NOS journalist and former Russia correspondent Kysia Hekster, in a tweet published by the NOS, said that fake driver's licences could easily be bought in tourist shops in Ukraine.

Damstra added, "As far as I'm aware, the real Mr Boris Johnson was not in the Netherlands at the time."

More From Amazing:

WATCH: School principal bumps into huge black bear video

WATCH: School principal bumps into huge black bear

AI artist turns world leaders into rock stars

AI artist turns world leaders into rock stars
Only 'high IQ individuals' can find odd letter within 9 seconds

Only 'high IQ individuals' can find odd letter within 9 seconds
Can you solve this visual puzzle?

Can you solve this visual puzzle?
Landlord rejects man for 'low' marks in 12th grade

Landlord rejects man for 'low' marks in 12th grade
British man breaks Guinness World Record with 17 face flesh tunnels

British man breaks Guinness World Record with 17 face flesh tunnels
'Paan burger' leaves Twitter nauseated

'Paan burger' leaves Twitter nauseated
Mysterious creature caught on camera off US East coast

Mysterious creature caught on camera off US East coast
WATCH: Twitter goes bananas as monkey scales Parliament House video

WATCH: Twitter goes bananas as monkey scales Parliament House
Canadian woman feeds cricket to baby amid rising grocery expense

Canadian woman feeds cricket to baby amid rising grocery expense
WATCH: Family of bears enjoy jumping on trampoline

WATCH: Family of bears enjoy jumping on trampoline
Here are details of world's second deepest blue hole

Here are details of world's second deepest blue hole