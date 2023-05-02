WATCH: School principal bumps into huge black bear

The picture shows Principal James Marsh running away from black bear. — Facebook screenshot/@Nicholas County Board of Education

A school principal started his Monday morning by being startled by a black bear who was sitting inside a dumpster outside a school in West Virginia, United States.

The CCTV footage shows that the school principal was removing a latch from a dumpster when a huge bear jumped outside from the bin and ran away.

Principal James Marsh was trying to remove the bar lock designed to prevent bears from breaking into dumpsters in search of food.

Just when he opens the lock, a black bear scrambles out of the bin, scaring Marsh, and then running away from him. The principal could be seen running from the animal in a different direction.



Marsh could be seen coming back to the school's gate and taking a sigh of relief.

Nicholas County Board of Education posted the CCTV footage on Facebook which has garnered 44,000 views so far.

"Who says principals don't deserve hazard pay?" reads the caption of the video.



According to UPI, Marsh said that the bear must have squeezed past the dumpster latch to get inside it and later found himself locked inside once the lid closed behind it.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote: "They scared each other the bear ran faster than him."

"That bear was living his best bear life in there till someone trapped him and now he is free! off to write his autobearography," wrote another.

"I have watched this over and over.....and have loved the look ...this is priceless," said another user.



Recently, a man came face-to-face with a bear while he relaxing in his backyard.

The doorbell footage showed that both the man and the mammal appeared to be startled by each other for a brief moment before the animal runs away.