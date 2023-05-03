 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough announces big news

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough announces big news
Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough announces big news

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough has announced a big news nearly four months after the sudden death of her mother.

Riley announced that she would quit Hollywood and move to Australia with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

She said, “I’m just really happy when I’m there. I have certain countries and places that I just feel so free in, and I think Australia’s one of them.”

The Daisy Jones & The Six star said, “I’m just really happy when I’m there. I have certain countries and places that I just feel so free in, and I think Australia’s one of them.”

Priscilla Presley’s granddaughter further said, “And I fell in love there. I think that when you fall in love in a place, it’s always got that memory to it.”

“If it wasn’t so far, I would live there in a heartbeat. We talk about it all the time. I would love to have a house there. I love being in Australia.”

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Kirby explains how she copes with ‘self-doubt’ in childhood

Vanessa Kirby explains how she copes with ‘self-doubt’ in childhood
Emma Watson finally goes back to school

Emma Watson finally goes back to school
Nicolas Cage shares shocking revelation about childhood memory

Nicolas Cage shares shocking revelation about childhood memory
Wes Bentley reveals Heath Ledger 'begged' him to give up drugs

Wes Bentley reveals Heath Ledger 'begged' him to give up drugs
Madonna’s ‘scrapped’ biopic back on the cards? Deets inside

Madonna’s ‘scrapped’ biopic back on the cards? Deets inside
Reese Witherspoon recommends THIS 'fascinating' book for May: Watch

Reese Witherspoon recommends THIS 'fascinating' book for May: Watch
Jon Bon Jovi reacts to son Jake Bongiovi’s engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi reacts to son Jake Bongiovi’s engagement to Millie Bobby Brown
Margot Robbie may play 'Susan Storm' in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'

Margot Robbie may play 'Susan Storm' in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Olivia Wilde’s perfect response to wearing same attire as Vogue’s EIC at Met Gala

Olivia Wilde’s perfect response to wearing same attire as Vogue’s EIC at Met Gala
Riley Keough gushes over ‘Aussie’ husband Ben Smith-Petersen video

Riley Keough gushes over ‘Aussie’ husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Cardi B talks ‘pressure’ to outdo last year’s look for 2023 Met Gala video

Cardi B talks ‘pressure’ to outdo last year’s look for 2023 Met Gala
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner split after 18 years of marriage: Deets inside

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner split after 18 years of marriage: Deets inside