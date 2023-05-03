Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough announces big news

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough has announced a big news nearly four months after the sudden death of her mother.



Riley announced that she would quit Hollywood and move to Australia with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

She said, “I’m just really happy when I’m there. I have certain countries and places that I just feel so free in, and I think Australia’s one of them.”

Priscilla Presley’s granddaughter further said, “And I fell in love there. I think that when you fall in love in a place, it’s always got that memory to it.”

“If it wasn’t so far, I would live there in a heartbeat. We talk about it all the time. I would love to have a house there. I love being in Australia.”