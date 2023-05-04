 
TikTok to launch ad product that offers 50% revenue share to creators

TikTok logo outside the company's head office in Culver City, California, US, on September 15, 2020. — Reuters

On Wednesday, TikTok announced a new product that enables advertisers to place ads next to top-quality content created by publishers, with a 50% revenue share for the publishers.

TikTok's new product, called Pulse Premiere, will launch on May 4 and allow brands like Buzzfeed, DotDash Meredith, NBCUniversal, UFC, and WWE to place their ads alongside premium content. 

The product is an extension of TikTok's existing Pulse program, which enables marketers to advertise their brands alongside the top 4% of content on the platform.

TikTok's expansion to premium content creators comes amidst a downturn in brand ad spending due to reduced consumer spending. The app, owned by China's ByteDance, has been under scrutiny by lawmakers in the US, who have raised concerns about its potential to share user data with the Chinese government. 

Despite this, TikTok reported a growth in its US monthly active users from 100 million in 2020 to 150 million in March 2021.

