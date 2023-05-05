 
Kate Middleton expresses her true feelings for King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton, who is set to play a key role in King Charles coronation, has said that she is more ‘nervous than her kids’ for the ceremony.

The Princess of Wales well-wisher told People, “She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it."

Heir to throne Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton made their first official appearance of the coronation week on Thursday, visiting Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how the tavern is preparing for the festivities.

They also exchanged views with the crowd after their time inside.

One well-wisher disclosed that Kate Middleton said she was 'nervous' ahead of the crowning ceremony.

Mandy Leifheit of Seattle, Washington, who travelled to UK for the event, revealed, “I asked if the kids were excited about the coronation, and she said, 'They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday so they knew what they'd expect.’”  

