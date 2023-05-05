 
Friday May 05, 2023
BTS’ Jimin now 1st K-pop artist in 10 years to chart for 4 weeks on Billboard Hot 100

Jimin broke several records with the release of Face
K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has become the first K-pop artist to chart for four week weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in a decade. He released his highly successful solo album Face and its title track Like Crazy on March 24th.

He made history on Billboard earlier by becoming the first ever K-pop solo artist to top the Hot 100 as well as the Artist 100 charts. He also became the first soloist to make his way to the Top 2 of the Billboard 200.

For the week that ended on April 30th, Like Crazy held strong at No. 85 on the Hot 100 which makes it the song’s fourth continuous week on the list. Like Crazy is only the third K-pop soloist song in Billboard history to chart for four weeks, coming after Gangnam Style and Gentleman by iconic Korean artist PSY.

He broke several records with the release of Face and swept the iTunes charts globally only a few hours after its release. His pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy have both performed exceptionally well, claiming several wins and chart records.

