'The Simpsons' to feature Rob Lowe in upcoming episode

Parks and Rec star Rob Lowe has joined 'The Simpsons’ as the series takes on the morose subject of a plague in the upcoming episode titled 'The Very Hungry Caterpillars'.

In the episode coming up this weekend, the city of Springfield is weighed down by swarms of caterpillars that force the citizens into lockdown and live through their computers.

That’s how Bart Simpson gets a peek into Principal Skinner’s (Harry Shearer) chat session- when he leaves his screen unattended. Catching a glimpse into his home life Bart discovers, Principal Skinner’s cousin is over. Cousin Peter is played by Rob Lowe.

Speaking about his debut on The Simpsons Robe Lowe told EW: "It's rarer and rarer to find firsts for me in the business, and this is a big one… I feel like, finally, I've arrived."

Lowed added that he thoroughly enjoyed voice acting on The Simpsons and relished the ‘change in pace.’

"Voice acting is a whole different muscle — those muscles being your vocal cords, obviously. No matter how many times I do it, I'm always amazed at how different voice acting is from any other type of acting."

"Actors always talk about how multi-dimensional their characters are; well, this character's two-dimensional," Lowe said. "He's an actual cartoon, so that was a nice change of pace."

Rob Lowe also stars in ongoing Netflix comedy Unstable alongside his son. The father and son are also the creators of the show which premiered on March 30, 2023.