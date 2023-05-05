'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega riles up striking writers with comments on podcast

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega has ruffled some feathers with her comments about the quality of writing on her Netflix series, amid the writer’s strike.

The 20-year-old incensed already protesting writers with remarks made on The Armchair Expert podcast last month.

Speaking about the script of Wednesday the starlet said: “There were times on that set where I almost became unprofessional in a sense, where I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought that I was like, going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to this scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things.”

The actress proceeded to say that she really had to take a stand for certain alterations to be made to her character’s lines.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on Wednesday. Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense. There was a line about a dress that she has to wear for a school dance and she said, ‘Oh my God, I love it. Ugh, I can’t believe I said that, I literally hate myself.’ And I had to go, ‘No.'”

Unsurprisingly Jenna Ortega landed herself in hot water as evidenced by tweets addressing her comments. “Jenna Ortega better be back from NY for her afternoon shift on the picket line,” BoJack Horseman writer Nick Adams wrote on Twitter.

The Bear writer Karen Joseph Adcock on the other hand, invited Jenna Ortega to participate in the protest writing: “Rewriting is writing! See you at the line, Jenna.”

The backlash aside Jenna Ortega is being considered for an Emmy for her depiction of Wednesday on the Netflix series. Meanwhile Wednesday has has been approved for season 2.

Hollywood writers alongside the Writers Guild of America are protesting for fairer union contracts and compensation as the industry shifts towards streaming platforms.