King Charles coronation: complete schedule of key events

The Coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be marked with events across the country and a concert at Windsor Castle.



The King and the Queen want to encourage people to spend the Coronation weekend celebrating with friends, families and their communities.

The Coronation Service

The Coronation of the King and the Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May 2023.

The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

According to the Guardian , around 7.15 to 8.30 am, guests for Westminster Abbey begin to arrive.

, around 7.15 to 8.30 am, guests for Westminster Abbey begin to arrive. Around 9:00 am, congregation to be seated inside the Abbey.

From 9.30 to 10.45 am, heads of state, overseas government representatives, government ministers, first ministers, former prime ministers, foreign royals and members of the royal family arrive.

Around 9:45 am, King Charles and Camilla’s Escort of the Household Cavalry begin to gather for the procession from Buckingham Palace.

At around 10:20 am: The king and Queen consort’s procession sets off from the palace.

10:53 am: King Charles and Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey.

11:00 am: The King and Queen will enter the Abbey through the Great West Door and the service begins.

12:00 PM: King Charles will be officially crowned with the archbishop of Canterbury places the St Edward’s crown on his head.

At 1:00 pm: The service ends and the newly crowned king and queen begin their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace in the gold state coach.

1.45pm: They receive a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens.

Approximately 2.15pm: King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and other members of the royal family appear on the palace balcony to watch the flypast.

The Coronation Concert

On Sunday 7th May 2023, a special Coronation Concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle. Several thousand pairs of tickets have been made available via public ballot, which has now closed.

The Coronation Big Lunch

The Coronation Big Lunch, at which neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together, will take place across the country, also on Sunday 7th May 2023.

The Big Help Out

Also on Monday 8th May 2023, members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.