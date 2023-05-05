King Charles coronation: complete schedule of key events

Friday May 05, 2023
The Coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be marked with events across the country and a concert at Windsor Castle.
The King and the Queen want to encourage people to spend the Coronation weekend celebrating with friends, families and their communities.
The Coronation Service
The Coronation of the King and the Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May 2023.
The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.
The Coronation Concert
On Sunday 7th May 2023, a special Coronation Concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle. Several thousand pairs of tickets have been made available via public ballot, which has now closed.
The Coronation Big Lunch
The Coronation Big Lunch, at which neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together, will take place across the country, also on Sunday 7th May 2023.
The Big Help Out
Also on Monday 8th May 2023, members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.