Sci-Tech
Friday May 05, 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp announces three new features for users

By
TDTech desk

Friday May 05, 2023

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken April 28, 2016. — Reuters 

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced three new features for users to make the experience better for them. 

According to WaBetaInfo, the new features include improvements to polls, forwarding media with captions, and sharing documents with captions.

— WaBetaInfo 

The new updates are being rolled out globally and released to all users who install the latest version of the app. However, it may take some time for these features to be available to everyone.

Polls

The new update allows poll creators to enable a single-vote option which would make it easier for them to reach a definitive answer. Users can now disable the “allow multiple answers” toggle when they are creating a poll. 

Users can also filter messages by polls just like they can search for photos, videos, or links by selecting the "polls" option when looking for a specific text. 

"In addition, the latest updates of the app ensure that poll creators are always up to date with responses by notifying them when people vote on their polls," said the app-tracking website. 

Forward media with caption 

Users can forward media with a caption in this new feature. This includes photos, videos, and GIFs. They can choose to keep or delete captions when they forward something or they can also add more information to the caption. 

Documents with captions 

Moreover, users can also forward documents with captions, making it easier for them to find a document later. 

