Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Shaheen Afridi confident of winning World Cup, Asia Cup

A screen displaying congratulatory message for Pakistan for a win at World Cup 2022 behind Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in this file photo. — Instagram/ishaheenafridi10
KARACHI: After Pakistan became the top ODI team with the fourth win against New Zealand in the five-match series, star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed confidence in bringing the World Cup 2023 and Asia Cup 2023 home.

Speaking to Geo News, the pacer hoped that the Pakistan would show good performance in the two mega tournaments and reach the finals.

"ODI matches are of immense importance for us. We will win the World Cup and Asia Cup finals this time," Afridi said.

He said that a lower net run rate in the beginning affects the match result at the end but no difficulty arises if the team plays top-notch cricket from the start.

Afridi said that the conditions in India will not be much different than in Pakistan.

"As a team, we will try to benefit from the conditions in India during the World Cup and lead Pakistan to victory in the final," the 23-year-old cricketer added.

Speaking about his individual performance, Afridi said that he always tries to give his best to the team. He also expressed resolve to exhibit good performance in all three departments — bowling, batting and fielding.

"Whether it is the first, second, or last over, my job is to attack the opponent," he added.

Afridi, who underwent a long phase of rehabilitation for his prolonged injury, said that he was now feeling “quite fit”.

“Injuries are a part of any sportsman’s career. Even a machine, sometimes, breaks down,” the young bowler said.

Sharing how his time spent during the injury was “difficult”, Shaheen also stressed that it was a learning experience for him.

“I learned a lot during the injury. I hope to continue with my performing streak for Pakistan,” he said.

Maanum secures victory for Arsenal women against Leicester

Carlos Alcaraz storms into Madrid Open final, cuts his birthday cake on court

In a first, Pakistan become number 1 ODI team

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam breaks another record

Babar Azam becomes fastest batter to score 5,000 ODI runs

WATCH: Rashid Khan surprises fans, plays cricket with them on streets

All-round Pakistan thrash New Zealand to top ICC ODI ranking

Here's how Pakistan can become top ODI team

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play in World Cup 2023?

Pak-India clash in ICC World Cup to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium

Napoli ends 33-year wait for Serie A title, sparking wild celebrations

German lucky loser creates history at Madrid Open

