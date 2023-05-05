NZ vs Pak: New Zealand win toss ask Pakistan to bat in fourth ODI

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam (center) and New Zealand Captain Tom Latham during the toss before the third ODI on May 3, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

During the fourth One Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and Pakistan, the former have won the toss and decided to field first against the Green Shirts at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Friday (today).



Pakistan already has an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after dominating the first three matches.

However, winning today's match is crucial to the Green Shirts.

If they can trump the Blackcaps today, Pakistan will jump to the top spot in the International Cricket Council's (ICC's) ODI ranking.

For this match, Pakistan have made five changes, while New Zealand had made three changes in the playing XIs.



Playing XI

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

