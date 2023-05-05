 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday May 05, 2023
By
SDSports Desk

NZ vs Pak: New Zealand win toss ask Pakistan to bat in fourth ODI

By
SDSports Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam (center) and New Zealand Captain Tom Latham during the toss before the third ODI on May 3, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam (center) and New Zealand Captain Tom Latham during the toss before the third ODI on May 3, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB 

During the fourth One Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and Pakistan, the former have won the toss and decided to field first against the Green Shirts at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Friday (today).

Pakistan already has an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after dominating the first three matches.

However, winning today's match is crucial to the Green Shirts.

If they can trump the Blackcaps today, Pakistan will jump to the top spot in the International Cricket Council's (ICC's) ODI ranking.  

For this match, Pakistan have made five changes, while New Zealand had made three changes in the playing XIs.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

More to follow...

More From Sports:

WATCH: Rashid Khan surprises fans, plays cricket with them on streets

WATCH: Rashid Khan surprises fans, plays cricket with them on streets
Here's how Pakistan can become top ODI team

Here's how Pakistan can become top ODI team
Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play in World Cup 2023?

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play in World Cup 2023?
Pak-India clash in ICC World Cup to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium

Pak-India clash in ICC World Cup to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium
Napoli ends 33-year wait for Serie A title, sparking wild celebrations

Napoli ends 33-year wait for Serie A title, sparking wild celebrations
German lucky loser creates history at Madrid Open

German lucky loser creates history at Madrid Open

Shahid Afridi hosts dinner for ‘Pakistan’s heroes’ after historic win against New Zealand

Shahid Afridi hosts dinner for ‘Pakistan’s heroes’ after historic win against New Zealand
Is Messi leaving PSG?

Is Messi leaving PSG?
'Angry' Boston Celtics go ballistic to beat Philadelphia 76ers in NBA playoffs

'Angry' Boston Celtics go ballistic to beat Philadelphia 76ers in NBA playoffs
US sprinter Tori Bowie found dead; cause of death remains unknown

US sprinter Tori Bowie found dead; cause of death remains unknown
'Nadal cannot be written off': Carlos Alcaraz

'Nadal cannot be written off': Carlos Alcaraz
Babar-Imam duo equals Younis-Yousuf's partnership record in ODIs

Babar-Imam duo equals Younis-Yousuf's partnership record in ODIs