King Charles coronation: All eyes on palace balcony for Prince Harry, Andrew?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is attending King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.



The King will be officially crowned today at Westminster Abbey.

Later, the King and Queen, accompanied by members of the royal family, will appear on the Buckingham Palace Balcony for the Flypast and the conclusion of the day’s ceremonial events following the crowning of the monarch.

Buckingham Palace has not said whether Harry and Andrew will or will not appear on the palace balcony following the ceremony.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex and his uncle Prince Andrew are both attending the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday but will have no formal role in proceedings.

They will only attend the coronation service at London´s Westminster Abbey but will not perform any duties.

The pair will also be absent from the public procession behind the Gold State Coach carrying the newly crowned king from the abbey back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

According to AFP, they may yet appear on the palace balcony.