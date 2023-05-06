 
Saturday May 06, 2023
King Charles makes first balcony appearance after coronation: Prince Harry a no-show

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were all smiles as they made their first Buckingham Palace balcony appearance post-coronation on Saturday.

As per tradition, members of the royal family appeared on the balcony following a royal event, though it was speculated Prince Harry would not be present and would return to the US for his son’s birthday.

Neither Prince Andrew nor Harry, who also did not appear on the balcony, were given a formal role in the ceremony because they are not working members of the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex also did not appear on the balcony for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration last year, after she decided to limit appearances for royals "currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the queen."

Harry, who travel to the UK alone, has  reportedly returned to the US after the ceremony to celebrate his son Prince Archie's  4th birthday.

Meghan Markle's hubby also did not follow along the royal procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Andrew and Harry did not join his family members on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after King Charles III’s coronation Saturday because they are no longer working royals.

