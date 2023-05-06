 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
SDSports Desk

What does Shahid Afridi expect from Shaheen Shah Afridi?

By
SDSports Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Shahid Afridi. — Facebook/ShaheenAfridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Shahid Afridi. — Facebook/ShaheenAfridi 

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on Saturday said that he expects pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to first perform with the bowling and then with his batting. 

Afridi shared his view while replying to a tweet shared by all-rounder Shadab Khan in which Shaheen could be seen hitting boundaries during the fourth match of the ODI series against New Zealand. 

"My expectations from Shaheen is first to perform with the ball because [Pakistan] depends on his early breakthrough," Afridi said while responding to Shadab's tweet. 

"I know he is working hard on his batting as well and we have seen what he can do," said the former captain. 

Shaheen, who excels in the bowling department, had earlier said that he wanted to help the Men in Green win with his batting skills. 

“I’m gradually learning the art of batting so that it helps Pakistan. I would like to win matches for Pakistan regardless of my batting position,” the 23-year-old speedster had said ahead of the series with Black Caps. 

Shaheen had said that he had an interest in batting since his U19 days but never gave it a chance. However, that has changed recently, as he did a lot of batting practice during his rehab.

Moreover, Afridi also said that he has expectations from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab to perform to their full potential as they both have "key roles". 

The cricketer also wished them the best of luck for the fifth and final match of the series. 

More From Sports:

Oakland A's Glen Kuiper apologises after uttering racial slur in live broadcast

Oakland A's Glen Kuiper apologises after uttering racial slur in live broadcast
Lionel Messi apologises for Saudi trip, awaits club's response

Lionel Messi apologises for Saudi trip, awaits club's response
Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman: Ramiz Raja

Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman: Ramiz Raja
Sarfaraz Ahmed played crucial role in Babar Azam's captaincy

Sarfaraz Ahmed played crucial role in Babar Azam's captaincy
Iran intelligence docs reveal travel ban on footballer Ali Karimi

Iran intelligence docs reveal travel ban on footballer Ali Karimi
PSL franchises disagree with PCB idea of shifting league to UAE

PSL franchises disagree with PCB idea of shifting league to UAE
WATCH: Babar Azam shares secret of success video

WATCH: Babar Azam shares secret of success
Babar Azam feels 'honoured' after leading Pakistan to top ODI ranking

Babar Azam feels 'honoured' after leading Pakistan to top ODI ranking
Shaheen Afridi confident of winning World Cup, Asia Cup

Shaheen Afridi confident of winning World Cup, Asia Cup
Maanum secures victory for Arsenal women against Leicester

Maanum secures victory for Arsenal women against Leicester
Carlos Alcaraz storms into Madrid Open final, cuts his birthday cake on court

Carlos Alcaraz storms into Madrid Open final, cuts his birthday cake on court
In a first, Pakistan become number 1 ODI team

In a first, Pakistan become number 1 ODI team