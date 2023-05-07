 
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
Kate Middleton parents, siblings show support to royal family

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton parents showed their support to daughter and the royal family by attending King Charles coronation on Saturday.

Kate Middleton mother Carole, father Michael Middleton, sister Pippa and brother James Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey together for the coronation.

They were seated behind non-working royals at the ceremony.

Later, James Middleton took to Instagram and said: “Very proud day to be British. God Save the King.”

James also revealed he wore cufflinks dedicated to his late therapy dog Ella to King Charles Coronation at Wesminster Abbey.

“Ella still comes with me everywhere I go…even to the coronation,” he said.

James Middleton's dog Ella died in January this year.

