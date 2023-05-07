 
Sunday May 07, 2023
British radio presenter Zoe Ball separates from long-term boyfriend Matt Reed

Her friends claim that she is evidently better off without him
Popular radio presenter Zoe Ball has reportedly split up with her long-term boyfriend Matt Reed. Her friends claim that she is evidently better off without him, according to The Sun.

She had been dating the previous construction worker for over half a decade, however, sources claim that he had become “demanding.” The Sun further reported that her now former partner has been asked to move out of her luxurious £ 1.5 million home in Sussex.

“Zoe is gutted but she's better off without Michael. This is a relief to many of her friends, who think she has done the right thing,” the source explained.

They further added that the pair had begun to fight over the little things like Zoe spending time talking to her friends. Despite Reed acting very courteous to the presenter when they first began dating, his behaviour had become more demanding later on.

“Now it seems the relationship has finally run its course. She asked him to move out and he has done so, although they have remained on good terms.”

