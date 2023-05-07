 
Sunday May 07, 2023
Sharon Osbourne confesses losing 30 pounds with weight loss drug

Sunday May 07, 2023

Sharon Osbourne confesses losing 30 pounds with weight loss drug

Sharon Osbourne has spilled on taking injectable weight loss drug.

During her recent appearance of The Talk UK, Osbourne addressed injectable medications Wegovy and Ozempic’s popularity and confessed that she had used an injectable weight loss medication.

“But I took it,” revealed the 70-year-old.

The Osbournes alum continued, “I took it for four months and I lost 30 pounds, but like everything, there's always no quick recipe.”

The TV personality stated, “I was very sick for a couple of months.”

“The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever,” explained The X factor star.

However, Osbourne pointed out that she took it four months and lost 30 pounds.

“I've just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven't put on a pound. Nothing,” remarked the media personality.

Reflecting on people who struggle to lose weight, Osbourne added, “It is a mental problem. It really is, apart from, you know, when children grow up in a household where they live off chips and pies.”

Meanwhile, experts argued that at times, changes to diet and exercise don’t led to weight loss for some individuals.

The obesity medicine expert told PEOPLE, “Expecting a patient with chronic obesity to lose weight through willpower is akin to having a patient with diabetes and thinking that they can concentrate really hard to bring their blood sugars down.”

“You can't do that, and with obesity, sometimes they have to continue taking the weight loss medications if they want to maintain the weight loss because obesity is a chronic condition,” stated the health professional.

