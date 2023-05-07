 
Royals
Prince William's crucial speech at Coronation Concert: Exciting video out

Prince William, who is set to give a major speech at the Coronation Concert, has delighted fans as he gave them a unique glimpse into the rehearsals for the star-studded event.

Prince and Princess of Wales shared an exciting video trailer on Sunday to their official Twitter account, captioning: "Final preparations for this evening’s #Coronation Concert. they also added looking eyes emoji.

In the clip sound checks and technical elements for the big gig could be seen being sorted before a voice says "Ok, Prince of Wales, it's time for your rehearsal". The camera then stops on Kate Middleton's husband walking up to a microphone.

Royal fans could not wait as the took to twitter to shower love and respect to their future King, with one wrote: "Fantastic". Another tweeted: "Can't wait". While, many others wished William "good luck".

Members of the Firm will attend community events during the day before seeing Katy Perry and Take That perform at Windsor Castle later. Royal fans have already queued for their King's star-studded coronation concert.

