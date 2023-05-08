Tom Cruise accepts MTV Award in fighter jet

Tom Cruise never fears heights as he flew a fighter plane to accept the MTV award.

During the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the megastar bagged the award for best performance in Top Gun: Maverick.

The award show's Twitter handle shared a clip of the Mission Impossible star in a plane sporting sunglass with a headset attached.

The 60-year-old thanked his fans for voting for him for the award as the trophy was placed inside the jet with him.

"Thank you so much for this award," he said. "I make these films for you. I love you. I love entertaining you. To know how much you enjoy it, how much you appreciate it, there's just no better feeling."

Following appreciation, The Last Samurai actor attached his upcoming action thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, calling it a "wild ride."

"You have a wonderful summer. Thank you again for letting me entertain you. It's an absolute privilege. We'll see you at the movies," says Cruise.