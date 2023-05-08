Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani hit the gym in these AI-generate images

The picture shows AI-generated images of Elon Musk (left) and Mukesh Ambani (right). — Instagram/@sahixd

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking over the world, artists are using different tools to give their ideas a next level of execution with the software.

While some use AI to improve or make their tasks easy, some artists are using it to create and reimagine things in mind-blowing ways.

Though some experiments are downright creepy, others are just excellent to the extent of leaving people stunned.

After the AI-generated images of how the world's richest people would look if they were poor, the latest to hit the internet are images that show them as gym freaks.

An AI artists reimagines Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos Ratan Tata and other billionaires "hitting the gym"

Using the same tool, Midjourney, AI art enthusiast Sk Md Abu Sahid has generated fascinating results.

Have a look at the pictures in this Instagram post:

"In the early morning, Billionaires are hitting the gym. Made using Midjourney AI," the post containing eight AI-generated pictures on Instagram stated.



In the pictures, the billionaires could be seen dressed up in gym armour with shaped-up bodies. The post garnered over 13,000 likes since being shared.

Earlier, an artist came up with an idea to reimagine the world's wealthiest people as poor and the results have taken the internet by storm.

Gokul Pillai shared several images of billionaires showing how they would look if they were poor and lived in the slums.