Ruth Wilson believes there’s no need of non-disclosure agreements in Hollywood

Ruth Wilson has recently shared her thoughts on the confidentiality agreements in Hollywood.



In a new interview with The Guardian, Wilson spoke out about her departure from The Affair, saying, she didn’t like to “discuss this topic in any way, shape or form”.

While talking about non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in the industry, the Luther actress said, “I don’t think there should be any NDAs.”

“If there’s a problem, there’s a problem,” continued the His Dark Materials actress.

Wilson further stated, “It needs to be dealt with, not put under NDA so you can’t speak about it.”

The actress revealed that former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein would use it as “a proof of their weaponisation”.

“It was a given that you had to sign those things… Even if you were like, ‘What? Really?’ They were like, ‘That’s the way it works’,” added Wilson.