Lionel Messi 'agrees' to one of most expensive football deals in history: report

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 14, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi reacts. — Reuters

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi has agreed to sign a deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, UK-based publication Daily Express reported Monday.

Messi's future with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been one of the main talking points in the football world, especially after the World Cup and with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

"The Argentina captain has been linked with a host of teams including Inter Miami and a return to Barcelona but it now appears he has settled on another club instead," the publication reported.

The deal will be £262 million a year, which will be one of the most expensive contracts in football history, it said.

Two of his former Barcelona teammates — Busquets and Jordi Alba — are also set to join him in Riyadh.

"Messi's move would see him face old foe Ronaldo again as the duo re-establish their rivalry in the Middle East. Busquets joining alongside the Argentine would also be a blow to the 38-year-old after Al-Nassr had hoped to sign him themselves."

Lionel Messi returned to training with PSG earlier today six days after Argentina's World Cup-winning captain was suspended for going on an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

He was suspended by the Qatar-owned club after failing to turn up for training last Monday.

Instead, the seven-time Ballon d´Or winner travelled to Saudi Arabia without PSG's permission to fulfil commitments as part of a contract with the country´s tourist office.

The affair has made it increasingly unlikely that Messi will remain at PSG beyond this season, when his two-year contract with the club expires.