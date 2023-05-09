 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Tan France shares son Ismail’s reaction to expecting new sibling

Tan France got candid about his son, Ismail’s potential reaction to the arrival of his new sibling on a few months.

The Queer Eye star, 39, spoke to People Magazine at the Gold Gala at the Music Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, about expecting the unexpected when the two siblings meet.

He shared that his 21-month-old is “going to get the shock of his life in a few months.”

“All he knows is that he’s obsessed with monster trucks and cars. That’s all he knows. He doesn’t want to know anything else.”

Last month, France and husband Rob announced to the outlet that they are expecting their second child.

France said that they are “very excited” to welcome their newborn, though also “stressed and very nervous about it.”

“We’re only a few months away. I’m not prepared. The only thing I’m prepared for is knowing that it’s going to be difficult,” he added.

Last month, France revealed that he and his husband first found out around Christmas that their surrogate is pregnant.

“We were over the moon,” the Next in Fashion host said of his and Rob’s reaction. “It was the best feeling ever. I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears, I couldn’t believe that it had finally happened again. It was just the most incredible feeling.”

Tan France and husband Rob welcomed their first baby, son Ismail France, via surrogate on Saturday, July 10, 2021

