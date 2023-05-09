Taylor Swift ‘really likes’ Matty Healy as they are ‘reconnecting again’

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are having a good time as they rekindle their old flame almost 10 years ago, insiders revealed to Us Weekly.



The Lavender Haze singer and the 1975 frontman have been fuelling romance rumours since the past week with cryptic messages and secret late-night outings.

Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, first sparked rumours back in November 2014 when the Anti-Hero songstress attended one of the Healy’s concerts in Los Angeles.

Later that month, Healy revealed that the duo had “swapped phone numbers” at the show during a radio interview with Australia’s Shazam Top 20.

An insider told the outlet that the pair is “looking to give things a second chance.” They added that the two “run in the same circle of friends” and are “having a good time reconnecting again.”

The insider also added that Swift “really likes” the 34-year-old rocker and is “happy spending time with him.”

Moreover, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them.”

The dating rumours come just weeks after news reports confirmed that the 12-time Grammy-Winning artist broke up with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, last month. Swift has been traveling the country for her Eras Tour since mid-March.

Earlier in May, the Sun reported that is Swift is “madly in love” with her new beau and won’t be keeping her romance with the musician low-key.

Healy has since attended two of Swift’s Eras Tour Nashville shows. He was spotted in the VIP tent at the show where Swift’s close friends, Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge were also in attendance.