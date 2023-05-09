 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Piers Morgan takes a dig at "vegan TV' 'Succession' after Brian Cox departure

Famous for his contentious and often misogynistic remarks, British TalkTV and Fox News anchor Piers Morgan took his frustration out on HBO’s Succession after the show took a dramatic turn.

Following the demise of the Logan family patriarch, portrayed by Brian Cox, the show has become Morgan’s new target.

Four episodes into the final season, Morgan opined the show lacks flavour.

Succession without Logan Roy sucks. Got to Ep 7 and really struggling to maintain interest. It’s become vegan TV … missing the hot sizzling meat,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.

While Piers Morgan may be getting weary of the show, Succession delivered its biggest first-night audience ever for an episode that featured the shocking, if perhaps inevitable, death of Logan Roy. The episode accumulated 2.5 million viewers across all platforms, beating the former night-one high of 2.3 million for the season four premiere on March 26.

The season’s first two episodes brought in on average 540,000 viewers for their initial airings on HBO’s cable channel, accounting for about 25 percent of the first-night total. The remaining came from streaming on HBO Max and on-air replays.

American series Succession follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment company, who are fighting for control of the business amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

