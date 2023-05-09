 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Tuesday May 09, 2023
By
TDTech desk

Truecaller to spot spam calls on WhatsApp soon

By
TDTech desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. — Reuters
Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. — Reuters 

Truecaller will start proving its caller identification service on WhatsApp and other messaging apps to help users detect potential spam calls over the internet. 

The amazing feature would be available globally in May as it is currently in the beta phase, said Truecaller Chief Executive Alan Mamedi. 

However, no specific date was given for the official release of the feature. 

The feature will provide users with the ability to identify to spot spam calls for both video and audio. So far, Truecaller only identified calls that users revived via their telecom service provider and not apps like WhatsApp. 

In a 2021 report published by Truecaller, users in India face about 17 spam calls per month on average as telemarketing and scamming calls have been on the rise. 

"Over the last two weeks, we have seen a spike in user reports from India about spam calls over WhatsApp," Mamedi said, noting that telemarketers switching to internet calling was fairly new to the market.

Thousands of users are deceived by hackers when it comes to spam calls and they end up falling as their prey. 

WhatsApp is the go-to app for many users and this update would give them the opportunity to keep themselves safe from these rising spam calls. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down in Pakistan

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down in Pakistan

IBM announces new AI data platform for business

IBM announces new AI data platform for business
What did James Webb Telescope spot this time in deep space?

What did James Webb Telescope spot this time in deep space?
LinkedIn joins tech giants in layoff drive, cutting over 700 positions

LinkedIn joins tech giants in layoff drive, cutting over 700 positions
WATCH: Nasa developing snake-like robot to search life on Saturn moon video

WATCH: Nasa developing snake-like robot to search life on Saturn moon
Elon Musk warns Twitter users of drop in followers, here is why

Elon Musk warns Twitter users of drop in followers, here is why

EU needs to 'speed up work on AI laws'

EU needs to 'speed up work on AI laws'
Despite some gains, Pakistan ranked among worst performers in internet access: report

Despite some gains, Pakistan ranked among worst performers in internet access: report

Which new update is WhatsApp working on?

Which new update is WhatsApp working on?
WATCH: Rocket Lab lifts Nasa's two satellites to study tropical storms video

WATCH: Rocket Lab lifts Nasa's two satellites to study tropical storms
'Didn't have happy childhood': Elon Musk denies being born with 'emerald' spoon in mouth

'Didn't have happy childhood': Elon Musk denies being born with 'emerald' spoon in mouth
WhatsApp improves user interface with this new update

WhatsApp improves user interface with this new update