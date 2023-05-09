Truecaller to spot spam calls on WhatsApp soon

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. — Reuters

Truecaller will start proving its caller identification service on WhatsApp and other messaging apps to help users detect potential spam calls over the internet.



The amazing feature would be available globally in May as it is currently in the beta phase, said Truecaller Chief Executive Alan Mamedi.

However, no specific date was given for the official release of the feature.

The feature will provide users with the ability to identify to spot spam calls for both video and audio. So far, Truecaller only identified calls that users revived via their telecom service provider and not apps like WhatsApp.

In a 2021 report published by Truecaller, users in India face about 17 spam calls per month on average as telemarketing and scamming calls have been on the rise.



"Over the last two weeks, we have seen a spike in user reports from India about spam calls over WhatsApp," Mamedi said, noting that telemarketers switching to internet calling was fairly new to the market.



Thousands of users are deceived by hackers when it comes to spam calls and they end up falling as their prey.

WhatsApp is the go-to app for many users and this update would give them the opportunity to keep themselves safe from these rising spam calls.