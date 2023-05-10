 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Diplo ran at LA marathon on 'LSD'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Diplo ran at LA marathon on LSD
Diplo ran at LA marathon on 'LSD'

Diplo ran in the Los Angeles marathon in March. But now he revealed he took LSD for a boost.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the music producer defended his decision, saying, “I probably took half a tab of acid at the marathon, but it really motivated me, because I was running at the fastest pace I’ve ever ran."

The DJ continued, “You also have all these runners around you, so your energy’s there. I was running a seven-minute mile for the first eight miles, which is crazy. I really paid for it in the end of the marathon. But that first two hours was a breeze, man. It was so fast. And maybe acid has a different effect on people, but for me, those first two hours, which is usually the scariest part of a marathon, just went by so quickly.”

The 44-year-old also answered whether he tripped amid the race due to psychedelic drugs.

“A little bit, but I mean, you’re sweating in your energy… You see some colours different. There weren’t giant lizards jumping out of the sky. It’s not like that. In small doses, it just gives you a fresher perspective. It’s like wearing glasses sometimes. These things are clear.”

