 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, increases security, hires Kim Kardashian’s ex-bodyguard

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Meghan Markle, increases security, hires Kim Kardashian’s ex-bodyguard
Meghan Markle, increases security, hires Kim Kardashian’s ex-bodyguard 

Meghan Markle was seen with a new bodyguard, who has previously worked with reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian, after snubbing the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

The mystery minder accompanied the Duchess of Sussex while she was hiking in Los Angeles over the weekend following the new monarch’s crowning ceremony.

As per report by The Sun, the bodyguard used to work with The Kardashians star in 2016, before and after she as robbed in Paris.

Speaking to the outlet, another of Kardashian’s former bodyguards, Steve Stanulis, said the Suits alum might have hired the new security guy to “look good.”

“These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds,” he said.

“Usually if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after,” Stanulis added. “Not only for protection, but also for clout. It looks good.”

He continued: “Kim’s security will be paramount. It’s no different for Harry and Meghan — they are world-famous and equally as vulnerable.”

Another source told the publication, “Meghan and Harry have used a lot of different close protection personnel. There have been some stresses based on concerns they have expressed.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Riverdale’ actor Charles Melton sparks dating rumours with Chloe Bennet

‘Riverdale’ actor Charles Melton sparks dating rumours with Chloe Bennet
Bella Ramsey gushes over 'Eurovision'

Bella Ramsey gushes over 'Eurovision'
Cheryl 'Salt' James shares shocking claim

Cheryl 'Salt' James shares shocking claim
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' moves to NYC from LA

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' moves to NYC from LA
The Weekend puts 'everything' on 'The Idol'

The Weekend puts 'everything' on 'The Idol'
Kim Kardashian is happy to be 'curious' baby Psalm's mother video

Kim Kardashian is happy to be 'curious' baby Psalm's mother
Michael Jackson rescued me from crisis: Jason Segel

Michael Jackson rescued me from crisis: Jason Segel
Rita Lee, Brazil's rockstar, breathes her last at 75

Rita Lee, Brazil's rockstar, breathes her last at 75
Morgan Wallen seeks 'vocal rest,' cancels shows

Morgan Wallen seeks 'vocal rest,' cancels shows
Florence Welch gets emotional over 'Dog Days' feature in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Florence Welch gets emotional over 'Dog Days' feature in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Video of Diana hitting King Charles with bottle resurfaces after coronation video

Video of Diana hitting King Charles with bottle resurfaces after coronation

Prince Andrew's daughters refuse to follow in the footsteps of Harry and Meghan?

Prince Andrew's daughters refuse to follow in the footsteps of Harry and Meghan?