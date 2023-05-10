Meghan Markle, increases security, hires Kim Kardashian’s ex-bodyguard

Meghan Markle was seen with a new bodyguard, who has previously worked with reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian, after snubbing the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

The mystery minder accompanied the Duchess of Sussex while she was hiking in Los Angeles over the weekend following the new monarch’s crowning ceremony.

As per report by The Sun, the bodyguard used to work with The Kardashians star in 2016, before and after she as robbed in Paris.

Speaking to the outlet, another of Kardashian’s former bodyguards, Steve Stanulis, said the Suits alum might have hired the new security guy to “look good.”

“These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds,” he said.

“Usually if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after,” Stanulis added. “Not only for protection, but also for clout. It looks good.”

He continued: “Kim’s security will be paramount. It’s no different for Harry and Meghan — they are world-famous and equally as vulnerable.”

Another source told the publication, “Meghan and Harry have used a lot of different close protection personnel. There have been some stresses based on concerns they have expressed.”