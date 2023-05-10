In Pictures: A chronology of events since Imran Khan's arrest

Nationwide protests against Imran Khan's arrest persist as he appears in accountability court at special location in Islamabad

Pakistan saw another episode of violent protests and demonstrations across the country following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest, which came as a major development in the country's restive politics.



Imran Khan was whisked away by Rangers after his arrest in Islamabad High Court's premises in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, in a move warranted by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The event ensued clashes and incidents of violence countrywide as the supporters took to the streets on PTI leadership's orders.

Here are the pictures in chronological orders since the arrest:

Security personnel escort a car carrying Pakistan´s former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 9, 2023. — AFP

Security personnel escort Pakistan´s former Prime Minister Imran Khan (unseen) sitting on a wheelchair at the High Court in Islamabad on May 9, 2023

Security personnel escort a car carrying Pakistan´s former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 9, 2023. — AFP

Imran Khan is taken into a vehicle by police as they arrest him, in Islamabad, Pakistan May 9, 2023.PTI/Handout via Reuters.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran shout slogans next to a fire as they block a road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran gather beside burning tyres as they block a road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Hyderabad on May 9, 2023.

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activist and supporter of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran holds a burning tyre and and party flag during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Multan on May 9, 2023.

Police fire teargas shell towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran to dispers them during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Peshawar on May 9, 2023

Police fire tear gas shells towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Karachi on May 9, 2023.

A car is seen burning along a road as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran block a road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023. — AFP

A police vehicle is seen burning along a road during a protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran against the arrest of their leader, in Karachi on May 9, 2023.

Police fire teargas shells towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activist and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore on May 9, 2023

Policemen retreat after firing teargas shells towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran near burning car during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023.

A police (L) fires a tear gas shells towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023.





A view of the main entrance of Police Lines, where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being kept after his arrest, in Islamabad, Pakistan May 10, 2023. — Reuters

A police officer puts barbed wire to block a road leading to the main entrance of Police Lines, where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being kept after his arrest, in Islamabad, Pakistan May 10, 2023. — AFP

Imran Khan seen during the hearing of Al-Qadir trust case, currently underway at Police Lines, which had been declared special location for today's proceedings. — Geo News screengrab

Thumbnail and header image courtesy. — AFP

