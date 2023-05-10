Amber Heard looks happy with daughter Oonagh Paige in Spain

 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Hollywood star Amber Heard looked happy and content as the actress was spotted enjoying a day at a park in Madrid, Spain with her daughter Oonagh.

Amber quietly settles in Spain following Johnny Depp trial, it is reported.

According to Daily Mail, the doting mother was pictured pushing a scooter on Sunday.

Amber was also holding her daughter-- two years old Oonagh Paige-- in one of her arms as she headed to a park in Madrid, the report further says.

The Aquaman actress was spotted with daughter nearly a year after her former husband Johnny Depp trial.

In April, a source close to Amber Heard told People magazine, “She (Amber Heard) has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy.

“The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country."

The source further says, "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."

