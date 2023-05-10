 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘fatally undermining his USP’: ‘A Haz-been’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Prince Harry warned that “deliberately detaching from the institution, “with such spite” that he’s managed to ‘fatally undermine his USP’.

Royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine issued these accusations.

She warns, “People want the dirt — that’s what sells. But dishing more of it will only distance him even further from the royal family — and, ultimately, from the source of his rapidly diminishing star power.”

“Because what Prince Harry seems to have overlooked in his grand masterplan is that his principle currency, the reason anyone took any interest in him in the first place, was his association with the very thing he has tried to destroy: the British Monarchy.”

“By deliberately detaching himself from the institution, and doing so with such spite, he has fatally undermined his USP.”

“No longer happy-go-lucky Harry but a bitter and brittle Haz-been.”

“Talk about shooting yourself in the foot. And he wonders why people question his intelligence.”

https://pxznd3bkomje-hls-push.5centscdn.com/mp4/raw/2/2/4-23b9a054-e23b-400e-ac68-f3249a27b0d2_combined.smil/playlist.m3u8

More From Royals:

Prince William receives backlash for suggesting King Charles is too old and fragile

Prince William receives backlash for suggesting King Charles is too old and fragile

Prince Harry returns to US ‘pretty angry’, claims royal expert

Prince Harry returns to US ‘pretty angry’, claims royal expert
Prince Harry ‘approaching middle age with no pension pot, no health insurance’ video

Prince Harry ‘approaching middle age with no pension pot, no health insurance’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried they may have to call Prince George 'King' one day?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried they may have to call Prince George 'King' one day?
Kate Middleton ‘Harry’s last hope' with King Charles

Kate Middleton ‘Harry’s last hope' with King Charles
Prince William’s bond with father King Charles came ‘late’ but ‘won’t be broken’ video

Prince William’s bond with father King Charles came ‘late’ but ‘won’t be broken’
King Charles’ Coronation ‘grim reaper’ identity unveiled

King Charles’ Coronation ‘grim reaper’ identity unveiled

Camilla forced Charles to banish Harry, Meghan from kingdom before coronation video

Camilla forced Charles to banish Harry, Meghan from kingdom before coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be ‘sidebar’ to the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be ‘sidebar’ to the royal family
Kate Middleton thinks ‘enough time’s lapsed’: ‘Need to make up now’ video

Kate Middleton thinks ‘enough time’s lapsed’: ‘Need to make up now’
Prince Harry to return to UK next month, Meghan Markle likely to join him

Prince Harry to return to UK next month, Meghan Markle likely to join him
Meghan Markle advised against contacting estranged father Thomas Markle video

Meghan Markle advised against contacting estranged father Thomas Markle